LOISCAROLDAWSONLOISCAROLDAWSON

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
LOIS CAROL DAWSON, 90, of Charleston, WV, passed peacefully in her home on September 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving children.

She was born on March 11, 1932, in Charleston to the late Elton and Beth Taylor.

