LOISCAROLDAWSONLOISCAROLDAWSON

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
LOIS CAROL DAWSON, 90, of Charleston, WV, passed peacefully in her home on September 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving children.
She was born on March 11, 1932, in Charleston to the late Elton and Beth Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Glen. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister Doris, sister Iris and brother Lloyd (Sonny).
She was employed in retail for many years, followed by 35 years at Charleston General Hospital (now CAMC). She also enjoyed working at the Kanawha County Library during her retirement years.
She is survived by sister: Ruth Skiles; and eight children: Pat (Kris) of Osceola, IN, Kay (Tom) of Walkersville, MD, Robin (Drew) of Kure Beach, NC, Debbie (Sam) of Charleston, Melinda of Charleston, Mark of Charleston, Chris (Lynn) of Shelby, NC, and Brad of Charleston. Also surviving Lois are 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to our sister, Melinda and our brother, Mark who lovingly and compassionately took care of our mother for many years.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.