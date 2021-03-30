LOLA LIVELY O'HALLORAN, 94, born in Ruth, WV, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, after a long illness.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Grace McGhee Lively; husband, William "Bill" O'Halloran, who passed in December 1984; son, Larry; and sister, Freeda.
She is survived by sons, Garry and Kevin; two nieces, two nephews; and several cousins.
Lola was a homemaker and a Christian.
She will be cremated and her ashes buried beside her husband at the Lively Cemetery, Chestnut Road, South Charleston, WV. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.