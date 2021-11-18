LORENA AMMAR, 96, passed quietly in her home, surrounded by family, after suffering a decline precipitated by a recent fall in her home.
A lifelong resident of Charleston, WV, she was born in 1925 to parents Joseph and Alice (Zegeer) Ammar and was the second youngest of eight children.
Lorena graduated from Charleston High School and attended classes at Morris Harvey College (now Univ. of Charleston). She was a basketball player in high school and later served as a referee. In addition to being a lifelong basketball enthusiast, her other hobbies included reading and travel.
As a young woman she was a dedicated reader and a regular at the Kanawha County Public Library. As a result, towards the end of WW II, the library staff approached her when was 19 years old and asked her to apply for a job. She began working there as a librarian and rose through the ranks to eventually work at the highest level of the administrative offices. After 44 years of service, she retired in 1988. She was the longest serving employee of the library system.
After retirement Lorena remained active well into her 90's, and every day made it a point to leave her home, meet with friends, spend time with her best friend, the late Jenna Bsharah and her family, and support local community efforts.
Lorena was a lifelong and dedicated member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral. She was active in both the St. George Ladies Guild as well as the "Shums il Bir".
Lorena was predeceased by her parents, her siblings William, Woodrow, Charlie, Philip, Ida, George, and Mary, as well as her niece Linda (Ammar) Harshbarger. She is survived by her nephews Gregory Ammar (Dekalb, Illinois), Douglas (Elise Alves) Ammar (Atlanta, GA), Willie Ammar (Sandpoint, Idaho), Larry Ammar (Grants Pass, Oregon), her "double" cousin Annette Doumany, as well as a host of great and great-great nephews and nieces.
She will be remembered for her quick wit, her keen intelligence -- especially with mathematics and dates, her amazingly generous spirit, her sense of humor, and her no-nonsense approach to life.
During the last few years of her life, many people came to care for and celebrate Lorena. She was blessed to have the support of friends, church members, care givers, and especially the selfless sacrifice of her great niece Tiffany Fitch.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 190 Court St, Charleston with the Reverend Father Joseph Hazar, Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Visitations will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 with 8 p.m., Trisagion Prayer Service at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street, East, Charleston and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, she asked for her friends and family to make donations to either St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral (190 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301) and / or Union Mission (700 S. Park Rd., Charleston, WV, 25304).
