LORETTA MAE ARGENTO, born March 18, 1941 passed on Saturday July 18 after a short illness.
She is survived by her husband, Angelo 'Sonny' Argento and their children and spouses,
Carmen and John Liggett, Angela and Victor Bologna, John and Veronica Argento, Louis Argento and Michael and Nicole Argento. She also leaves ten grieving grandchildren and two step grandchildren, Luke Liggett, Sunnie Liggett, Jessica Mae George, Jordan Crawford, Joseph Crawford, Angelo Crawford, Sarah Argento, Michael Argento, Hudson Argento, Samuel Argento, Mathew Bologna and Chase Bologna and her great grandchildren, Kingsley Faith Liggett, Loretta Mae Liggett and Phillip Parlock.
She is preceded in death and now joins in heaven her mother Bonnie Aiello and her step-father
John Aiello.
Born and raised in the Upper Kanawha Valley, Loretta graduated from Montgomery High School and soon thereafter married Sonny Argento. They raised their children in a loving, supportive and spiritual household. When the children were school-aged Loretta returned to her schooling and earned a bachelors degree in music and later a masters degree in counseling, all while raising five children. She taught elementary, middle and high school in the Fayette County School System until her
retirement in 2008.
Loretta was a life-long Catholic and for many years an active member in the St. Anthony's / Immaculate Conception Parish of Boomer / Montgomery, WV where she participated in Choir, Sunday School, summer youth camp and other church organizations.
Those who knew Loretta enjoyed her angelic singing voice and listening to her and her children perform both mountain folk songs and church hymns.
Loretta's joyful demeanor and uncompromising kindness made others around her feel welcome, at ease and loved. Her presence and loving spirit, her warm smile and laughter, her encouragement and her kind heart will be grievously missed by her family and those who knew her well.
A private family service will be held Wednesday July 22 beginning at 3 p.m. at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home located at 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, with a visitation held 1 hour prior.
Attendees are urged to practice social distancing and wear masks.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Manna Meal Food Bank, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301, Phone: (304) 345-7121.
To express condolences, please visit www.barlowbonsall.com