LORETTA SUE ESTEP passed away July 18, 2023, after a long illness.She is survived by husband James Mark Estep; daughters, Laura Estep, Sarah and Mark Ramsey, and grandsons, Lane and Tanner Ramsey.Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Emma Chapel Cemetery, along Route 34 in Liberty, West Virginia.Additional details may be found at www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.