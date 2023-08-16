Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Loretta Sue Estep
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
LORETTA SUE ESTEP passed away July 18, 2023, after a long illness.

She is survived by husband James Mark Estep; daughters, Laura Estep, Sarah and Mark Ramsey, and grandsons, Lane and Tanner Ramsey.

