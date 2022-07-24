Thank you for Reading.

Louise Hyde Nelson
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

LOUISE HYDE NELSON, 87, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, at Arthur Hodges Center, Edgewood Summit in Charleston, West Virginia.

Louise was born in Charleston, WV, on January 3, 1935, to the late Robert Shrewsbury Hyde and Mae Louise Hyde. She spent her formative years living in Pittsburgh, PA, but eventually moved back to Charleston with her family.

Tags

Recommended for you