LOUISE MARTIN died of natural causes on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Hubbard House Hospice facility. She was 88 years old. Her mother named her Ruth Louise. However, Louise later decided to use her middle name.

She was born on April 25, 1934, in Charleston, WV. Her parents were Mr. and Mrs. Burton Martin.

