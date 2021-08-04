LYNDA BERRY THOMAS, of Charleston, WV passed away July 27, 2021 at her residence.
Lynda was born July 26, 1950.
She is survived by her son, Michael D. Berry; granddaughter, Brittany Berry; great-grandsons, Bradyn and Kazyn; sisters, Maribeth Wehrle Dorsey and Terri Wehrle Whittington; and very special cousin and best friend, Cathy Moore.
The body has been cremated. There will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.