MARGARET HERSCHER HITCHMAN, 101, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence in Charleston, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Hitchman; parents, George S. Herscher and Grace (Sutherland) Herscher; and son, Bruce N. Hitchman.
Margaret has three surviving children, Joseph M. "Joe" Hitchman (Nancy) of Pawleys Island, SC, Grace H. McGrath (Bill) of San Diego, CA, and Eve A. Carter (Alan) of Staunton, VA; brother, George Herscher of Fort Myers, FL; along with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Margaret was a graduate of Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA, Nursing University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC, and Morris Harvey College, Charleston, WV, as well as served our country during World War II in the United States Navy. She was retired from the nursing staff of the Intensive Coronary Care Unit at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
Always active in her community, Margaret served as Emerita Member of the Board of Trustees at Mary Baldwin College, was an Elder at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church, Fisherville, VA, and Bream Memorial, Charleston, WV, and was Volunteer Director at CAMC General Hospital and Meals on Wheels.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.
She will be interred beside her late husband at Donel C. Kinnard State Veteran's Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.