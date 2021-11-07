Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
MARIE P. McCLURE, 95, of Charleston passed away on November 4, 2021 at her home. She was born to Lloyd Dennis Pauley and Florence Leona Pauley on March 12, 1926 in Albany, Ohio.
Marie graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1944 before becoming an executive secretary for FHA/HUD of the federal government for 30+ years. Marie was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Gary L. Midkiff of Charleston and James D. Midkiff and wife Connie of Charleston. Four grandchildren, Matthew Midkiff and wife Tiffany of Mt. Pleasant SC; Kara Boehm and husband Rich of Scott Depot WV; Ashlee Bradley and husband Nathan of Zelienople PA; Morgan Koontz and husband Will of Cleveland OH. Five great-grandchildren, Isabella Boehm of Scott Depot WV, Mae & Rose Midkiff of Mt. Pleasant SC, Maren & Gwen Bradley of Zelienople PA. Marie also found companionship and love in her cat, Lucy.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Marie. She enjoyed a quiet lifestyle. She enjoyed being at home and spending time on her porch enjoying a beautiful day. Her pleasant personality was one of her most endearing qualities. To all who knew her, she was a kind and gentle woman. Marie loved spending time in the kitchen. She loved cooking and finding new recipes. Along with her beloved mother, Leona, they hosted traditional family dinners on Sundays for many years. She held her family dear and loved hearing about what events were going on in everyone's lives. She loved watching videos and looking at photos of her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren growing up. Marie had beautiful penmanship and was always the first person to mail a birthday card to a loved one. She loved fresh cut flowers and locally grown produce. Marie was blessed with a long, healthy life. She will be forever loved and held in fond memory by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 9th at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Kanawha HospiceCare or to Kanawha County Humane Association (KCHA). The family would also like to extend warm gratitude to Nancy Nelson & Kristy Russell who provided Marie with companionship, care and love.