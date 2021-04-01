MARILYN G. ARMENTROUT, 86, of Charleston, passed away at home on March 21, 2021.
Marilyn grew up on Charleston's West Side where she attended Stonewall Jackson High School and was an active member of the Rainbow Girls organization. She later moved to Florida and completed her final year of schooling at Coral Gables High School, graduating in 1953. Following the completion of a secretarial training program, she spent several years working for various insurance companies, Kroger, and Davis Stuart School. After a break to raise her family, she returned to work as a Senior Administrative Secretary for the Counseling Program at Marshall University Graduate College.
Marilyn was a lifelong Presbyterian. She enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles, and playing card games.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Edmond Guthrie and Norma (Ashley) Guthrie, and her husband, Richard Armentrout.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Joyce Lynn Armentrout, Christy Jean Armentrout, and Richard Paul Armentrout, and her brother, David E. Guthrie, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Nitro, on Saturday, April 3, with the Rev. Agnes Brady and the Rev. Doug Minnerly officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the Service of Witness to the Resurrection at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, 25387.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.