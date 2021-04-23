MARJORIE A. BONHAM, 87, of Eleanor, WV, passed away April 21, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
She was born August 6, 1933, to the late Major Allison Walters and Bertha T. Williams.
She had retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital and was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a faithful member of the Washington Street Church of Christ, St. Albans, WV, for more than 50 years. She enjoyed having lunch with her friends, Bible study, puzzle books, and always loved a beautiful snowfall and family time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Cecil Bonham; and sons, Stevie Bonham, Cecil Bonham Jr., and Robert Bonham.
She is survived by son, Larry A. (Robin) Bonham of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughters, Deborah Ann Bonham of St. Albans, and Donna Jean (Sean) Nesselrotte of Eleanor; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and daughter in law Marsha Bonham.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to their church families at the Washington Street Church of Christ, St. Albans, Pine Grove Church of Christ, Scott Depot, WV, Mainstreet Church of Christ, Hurricane, WV, Winfield Church of Christ, Winfield, WV, and League City Church of Christ, Texas, for all of their love, support and prayers.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.