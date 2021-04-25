MARKUS RAY BOGGS, age 62 of Charleston WV passed away at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Mark is survived by his wife of 26 years, Leigh Anne Cielensky. He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Julia Boggs. Mark is also survived by his children; son Ian Christopher Boggs and daughter Cayla Rhae Boggs; grandchildren Aidan Christopher Boggs and Weston Markus Adams. Mark is also survived by brother, Justin Boggs (Becky), sisters, Lisa Boggs Hamilton (David) and Robin Boggs Choquette. He is also survived by dear friends in his life.
Mark was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He treasured his family and his role as "B-Bop" to his grandchildren and 8 nieces.
Mark graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and received Advanced Specialty Certifications in his field of study, Information Technology. Mark enjoyed his career of many years working as Department Head of Information Technology at Thomas Memorial Hospital when he retired a few short years ago.
The family will have a memorial service at a future time.
Condolences and memories of Mark may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home of Charleston WV has been entrusted with the arrangements.