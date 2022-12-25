Thank you for Reading.

Marshall Jennings Carper
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
MARSHALL JENNINGS CARPER, of Charleston, passed away on December 19, 2022. Born June 16, 1927, he was 95 years old.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lester Marshall Carper and Grace Jennings Carper, he is survived by his wife, Lois Fillmer Carper, to whom he was married only three days short of 71 years. He is also survived by his three children, David Wayne Carper and his wife, Carolyn Moore Carper, of Richmond, Va., Karen Grace Carper and her husband, Blair Kent Taylor, of Montrose, and Timothy Marshall Carper and his wife, Linda Miller Carper of Charleston; his grandchildren, Brian Christopher Talbott, M.D. (Siera) of Reno, Nev., Leah Elizabeth Talbott of Alameda, Calif., Kathleen Elizabeth Carper, Ph.D., of Roanoke, Va., and Andrew David Carper of Richmond, Va.; and his great-grandchildren, Jean Camille Talbott, Dashiell McDonald Talbott, and Zena Grace Talbott.

