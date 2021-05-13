MARY ALICE (GILMER) VIGNEAULT, 94, passed away peacefully May 3, 2021. Mary Alice was born September 25, 1926, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was the daughter of the late Darby Holt Gilmer and Fae Bates Gilmer. Childhood years were spent in Elmhurst, IL, but her great love was her long-time home in the hills of West Virginia. She attended Beloit College in Wisconsin, where she met and married Frank Vigneault, her husband of 49 years. Her husband Frank, her sister Joann Gilmer Kennedy, and her brother Darby Bates Gilmer preceded her in death.
Mary Alice lived out her faith daily and enjoyed serving as a life-long member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in vital ways. She loved her circle, United Methodist Women, her years on the Board of Trustees, and the many social gatherings of meals and fellowship.
She delighted in serving others and spending time with family, friends and neighbors. She loved having coffee, "holding court" on her front porch with her neighbors, who became part of her family.
Favorite activities throughout her life included traveling to see her family or anywhere she was invited. Gulfport, MS and Bourbon, IN, were especially dear to her heart. Mary Alice enjoyed weekly bridge games, watching golf and West Virginia University sports.
To Mary Alice, her life was all about making lasting memories. She will best be remembered by her kind heart, energetic spirit, and thoughtfulness for her family and friends.
Mary Alice is survived by daughters, Marcia (Arthur) Litton, Fort Wayne, IN, and Michele (Douglas) McNeill, Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Clint (Neena) Litton of Montclair, NJ, Andrew (Isa) Litton of Brooklyn, NY, and great grandchildren, Kaia and Raj, many special nieces and nephews and three gran-doggies, Hunter, Ogee and Teddyb. Her family is grateful for five loving caregivers who enabled her to live life to the full in her last several years.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street, East, Charleston, WV with Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi.
Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
The family will receive family and friends from 12 Noon until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street E., Charleston, WV 25301.
