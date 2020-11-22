Mary Ann Estill

MARY ANNE COPPER ESTILL, of South Charleston, passed away November 10, 2020 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born June 11, 1950 in Huntington, West Virginia. Mary was a graduate of South Charleston High School's class in 1968.
She was the daughter of the late William G. and Annabelle Geary Copper.
She was a kind, compassionate person who loved her family and loved animals. Her sweet smile and laugh will be sorely missed by all. Mary cared deeply for her family, raising three sons and later taking care of her parents.
Mary was a member of Rock Lake Presbyterian Church for many years.
Survived by her three sons, William, Jay, and Matthew; daughter-in-law Brittany, and granddaughter Callie Anne. Mary passed away peacefully with her son at her side.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.