MARY DAY CLARK DOWNEY (88) was born March 29, 1932 in Gilbert, W V passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She grew up and lived in Huntington, W V until her marriage in 1975. She graduated from Marshall University and has remained a loyal supporter of Marshall University all her life. Mary spent 10 years teaching at the Marshall Laboratory School. She remained a teacher in elementary education for 33 years until her retirement from Kanawha County Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon J Downey; her parents, George Dennis Clark and Evelyn White Clark; sisters, Evelyn Clark Day and Sarah Clark Goodwin and her nephew, Henry Fenton Day III.
She is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews and many friends who will miss her dearly including Sassy, her beloved poodle.
Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, West Virginia with Cherrie Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, West Virginia.
The family will receive family and friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elk Hills Presbyterian Church or to The Kanawha Co. Humane Association.
