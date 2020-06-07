MARY ELIZABETH CASEY, age 65, of Charleston, passed away on May 26, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. She went peacefully, surrounded by countless friends and family.
Mary was born on March 15, 1955, in Charleston, to Patrick and Bobbie Casey, whom have preceded her in death.
She was born a twin and cherished her seven brothers and sisters. Mary was married to Rick Tilley on April 17, 1975, and together they raised four children of their own.
Mary received a Bachelor degree in Elementary Education. Her students were her passion. She would come home daily telling stories about her "kids." She truly loved the people she worked with and greatly impacted the many lives she touched.
Mary Casey will be survived by children Jonathan Tilley, Brad Tilley, Jessica Surface, and her most beloved, Patrick Tilley. She was also blessed with many grandchildren, including Caitlin, Madison, Mckinzie, Paris, Evan, Noah, Cayden and Lucas. Among them are two great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews who she loved like they were her own children.
Mary Casey was so much like her father Patrick in that she never knew a stranger. Even while sick she was always a light in the room. She never hesitated to book a trip with her favorite travel companions, Tory and Ron.
A private ceremony was held in her honor on May 28.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Mary's legacy of love, forgiveness, hope and happiness will continue through those who knew her best. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
