MARY ELIZABETH HOGUE died peacefully and without pain after an 18 month bout with cancer. Mary was born in Wirt County, WV and was happiest when her feet were on West Virginia soil. Like gravity, West Virginia always would pull her back when she lived in other parts of the country.
Mary was the kindest and gentlest person, a great friend to many and was always the first to comfort and tend to those in need. She was a life-long lover of books and reading, whether as a librarian at various universities or the WV State Library Commission or member of book clubs, and she was a regular at the Mahjong table. She was a Master Naturalist, eager to share her knowledge of birds, insects and flowers and was always ready to drive for hours on end so long as she could listen to an audio book. Mary was a devoted member of B'nai Jacob synagogue and its community and was a member of the Chevra Kadisha.
Mary is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bob Morgenstern, her son, Jacob and his wife Dana, her daughter Jessie and her husband Tyler, and her cat, Mr. Dusty.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston with Rabbi Victor Urecki officiating. Burial will follow at B'nai Jacob Eternal Home, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers - donations may be sent in memory of Mary to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.