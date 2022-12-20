Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
MARY ELLEN MORRIS HAMRICK, 97, of Charleston, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
She was born in Fayette County on November 29, 1925, where she attended Mount Hope schools.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Thomas and Mabel Halstead Morris, and her husband, Harry Sam Hamrick.
Mary Ellen was an active member of the Charleston Baptist Temple for over sixty-five years. During her career, she had retired from Kanawha County Board of Education serving as secretary of Weberwood Elementary School. She was employed at the former Electro Metrological Company in alloy from 1945 to 1950.
Mary Ellen was a member of the William Morris Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, as a direct descendant of William Morris, the first permanent settler of Kanawha County.
She is survived by her sister, Beatrice Morris Miller, of Myrtle Beach; two children, Jane Ellen (Edgar) Blaus, of New Jersey, and Sam Hamrick, of South Charleston; grandchildren, Christopher August (Deirdre) Blaus and Alison Lee Blaus, all of New Jersey; and three great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of Mary Ellen's caregivers, doctors, and staff at Brookdale Charleston Gardens, the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, and LuAnn Hall, caregiver and close friend, for their wonderful care over the last two years.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Baptist Temple, Charleston, with Rev. Dr. Jim Hewitt officiating. Burial will follow directly after at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Visitation will begin one hour prior at the church.
In lieu of flowers - the family suggests donations be made to: Baptist Temple - 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV, 25301; or Hospice Care - 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV, 25387.