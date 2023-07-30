Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mary Grace Ellis
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

MARY GRACE ELLIS, 66, of Nitro, WV, passed on July 18, 2023, at CAMC Memorial where she worked as a lab technician. Born May 1, 1957, the middle of nine siblings, this incredibly intelligent woman grew to become self-made, well cultured, and fiercely independent.

After graduating from Morris Harvey College, Mary's life was filled with travel. As a lab tech she toured the United States to learn the latest technology in her field. Having a taste for the jet set lifestyle Mary followed her ancestral roots to Ireland and Germany, and continued her explorations to Austria, Holland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, England, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, and Mexico.

