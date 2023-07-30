Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
MARY GRACE ELLIS, 66, of Nitro, WV, passed on July 18, 2023, at CAMC Memorial where she worked as a lab technician. Born May 1, 1957, the middle of nine siblings, this incredibly intelligent woman grew to become self-made, well cultured, and fiercely independent.
After graduating from Morris Harvey College, Mary's life was filled with travel. As a lab tech she toured the United States to learn the latest technology in her field. Having a taste for the jet set lifestyle Mary followed her ancestral roots to Ireland and Germany, and continued her explorations to Austria, Holland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, England, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, and Mexico.
Mary's adventurous nature took her skiing, white water rafting, whale watching, and to many live music concerts. She had a keen intuition for wagering on horse races and adored a good derby hat.
At home Mary enjoyed caring for her aquarium of exotic fish, having coffee in her beautiful garden, and watching the birds and the neighborhood squirrel who performed acrobatic tricks to reach her bird feeders. She affectionately named him "Rocky" and dubbed his antics the "squirrel Olympics".
Quick witted Mary loved comedy, especially Saturday Night Live, always getting the biggest laugh from political satire.
Above all, Mary was the most loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and mentor to everyone in her life, encouraging all to live well and reach their fullest potential, acting as both enthusiastic cheerleader and relentless coach. Mary would tell us in the wake of this tragic loss to keep our chins up.
Mary Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Ellis and Helen Weber Ellis of Weston, WV, and sister, Jeanne Ellis of Sutton, WV. She is survived by siblings Carol Frame and husband Joe of Gassaway, WV, Phillip Ellis and wife Ruth of Weston, WV, Susan Murphy of Weston, WV, Sylvia Mallion of Camden, WV, Thomas Ellis and wife Kathy of Jane Lew, WV, Elizabeth Hawkins and husband John of Sutton, WV, and William Ellis and wife Carol of Gassaway, WV, along with nieces and nephews Sarah Murphy of Charles Town, WV, Sean Hawkins of Sutton, WV, Jessica Ellis of Gassaway, WV, Jacob Ellis and wife Sydney of Gassaway, WV, Erin Hawkins of Sutton, WV, Sonora Page and sons Shayden and Sawyer of Jane Lew, WV, and Katlyn Hanshaw, husband Josh, and children Wyatt, Sydney Grace, and Maeva of South Charleston, WV.
Prayer Service and Blessing will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home and Crematorium, located at 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV, with visitation one hour prior.
A Second Visitation will be held at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, located at 144 Hackers Creek Road, Jane Lew, WV, from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Interment will immediately follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens, Weston, WV. Mary Grace will be laid to rest next to her loving parents.