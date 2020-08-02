MARY HERLIHY, a life-long resident of Charleston, West Virginia, died on July 9, 2020, at the age of 76 after a long illness. Mary's parents Dr. John J. Herlihy and Charlotte Reid Herlihy predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Bill Herlihy and his wife Lisa, her brother Reid Herlihy and his wife Martha, and her nieces and nephews Summer Herlihy and her husband Chris, Reid Francis Herlihy and his wife Megan, Patrick Herlihy, Catherine Herlihy, Luca Paternostro, Isabella Paternostro, Samantha Price and her husband Stephen.
Mary was born in Charleston in May 5, 1944. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1961 and Sweet Brier College in 1965 with a BA in English Literature. Mary was a beloved counselor at Camp Mont Shenandoah for several years. After her graduation from Sweet Brier, she worked as a librarian at the Library of the United States Congress. For many more years, Mary was a dental assistant to her father. Mary was a gifted artist and writer. She enjoyed painting in water colors and writing poetry. Mary was very loving and supportive of her family members in all their activities. Mary will be remembered by her infectious personality, her wonderful sense of humor, her brave spirit and her loving heart. She will be deeply missed by her family and loyal caretakers. This world will be much less vibrant without her.
A funeral service will be held on a date and time to be determined within COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at either P. O. 49104, Baltimore, Maryland 21297 or online at nami.org/donate.
To express condolences, please visit www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.