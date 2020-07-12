Mary Herlihy

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

MARY R. HERLIHY, 76 of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center, Charleston. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

