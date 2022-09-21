Thank you for Reading.

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
MARY JANE O'NEILL, 94, of Charleston, beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Hannah Ruch O'Neill and devoted sister of Elizabeth "Betty" O'Neill, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospice.

Mary Jane, or "M.J." as she was known by those who were close to her, was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 24, 1927. She was a lifelong member of The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Mary Jane was very active in both her church and her Edgewood Summit Community where she enjoyed social activities and dining with her family and friends.

