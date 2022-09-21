Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
MARY JANE O'NEILL, 94, of Charleston, beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Hannah Ruch O'Neill and devoted sister of Elizabeth "Betty" O'Neill, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospice.
Mary Jane, or "M.J." as she was known by those who were close to her, was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 24, 1927. She was a lifelong member of The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Mary Jane was very active in both her church and her Edgewood Summit Community where she enjoyed social activities and dining with her family and friends.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School, Class of 1947. She worked as a Supervisor for the State of West Virginia Workers Compensation Division for nearly fifty years before retiring. Mary Jane loved to travel abroad with her sister Betty and enjoyed years of retirement with family, dear friends and special pets.
Mary Jane's family and friends are very grateful to the compassionate and kind CAMC Hospice staff for their loving care throughout her brief illness. We would also like to thank the staff and friends of Edgewood Summit and Arthur B. Hodges for the many years of care and enjoyment .
Funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston with Rev. Father Dominic Athishu. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers - donations may be made in memory of Mary Jane O'Neill to the: Needy Student Fund, Basilica at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1114 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301.