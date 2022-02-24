Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
MARY KATHLEEN "KATIE" HARRINGTON age 32, passed away February 18th, 2022.
Katie was born and raised in Charleston, WV. She was a graduate of George Washington High School and attended West Virginia State University. Katie loved spending time with her friends and had a tender heart for dogs and cats, which enriched her life.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grand-parents, Travers and Mary Harrington; maternal grandmother, Mary Jennings; parents, William and Cynthia Harrington; and uncle, Travers Harrington.
Katie is survived by her daughter, Alyeesia Bowles; grandfather, Frank D. Jennings; step-grandmother, LaDonna Jennings; aunts, Kathryn J. Bruner, Deborah Cotes and Anne Harrington; uncles, Bruce Jennings and Brian Jennings. She is also survived by numerous loving cousins.
A graveside service to honor Katie's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 26th at Spring Hill Cemetery, 1555 Farnsworth Drive, Charleston, WV with Rev. Dr. William C. Myers officiating. Procession will leave for the cemetery from Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street, East, Charleston at 12:45.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.