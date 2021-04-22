Thank you for Reading.

MARY MARGARET O'CONNOR, 90, of Charleston, WV, passed away April 14, 2021, at Arthur B. Hodges Center. She will be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

