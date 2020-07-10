Mary Rose Bsharah

MARY R. BSHARAH, was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on January 20, 1970, God called another angel to join him on July 3, 2020.
Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a 1988 graduate of Dunbar High School. Mary was employed at the Marriott for many years.
Mary enjoyed soaking up in the sunshine at the pool or the beach. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends reminiscing about the past and looking forward to future memories.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Nazem and Isabelle Bsharah.
She is survived by her brother, George Bsharah; sister, Diana Bsharah; nephews, George, Elias and Raymond Bsharah; niece, Kirsten Bsharah.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral. Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m., with Father Joseph Hazar officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, the family request social distancing and wearing a mask is mandatory due to the recent government guidelines.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements for the Bsharah family.