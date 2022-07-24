Thank you for Reading.

Maxine LaMar
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
MAXINE LaMAR, 87, of South Charleston, WV, passed away July 16, 2022, at Thomas Memorial Hospital ICU.

She was the owner of Meddie Max and Professional Nursing Service in Philadelphia, PA, for many years. After relocating to South Charleston, WV, she became a member of the Church of God in Christ of Charleston, WV. Maxine was a graduate of Bluefield Sanitary Hospital Nursing School, where she graduated as a Nurse. She loved mentoring young women, and most of all, she loved her family.

