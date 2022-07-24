Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
MAXINE LaMAR, 87, of South Charleston, WV, passed away July 16, 2022, at Thomas Memorial Hospital ICU.
She was the owner of Meddie Max and Professional Nursing Service in Philadelphia, PA, for many years. After relocating to South Charleston, WV, she became a member of the Church of God in Christ of Charleston, WV. Maxine was a graduate of Bluefield Sanitary Hospital Nursing School, where she graduated as a Nurse. She loved mentoring young women, and most of all, she loved her family.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, William LaMar, and daughter, Joy Joyner.
She is survived by her children, Jean Webb (husband Larry, deceased) of Charlotte, NC, Brenda Booker of Dallas, TX, Jessica (Bobby) Thomas of South Charleston, WV, Darlene (Rodney) Gilmer of Ashworth, GA, and Mark (Vanessa) LaMar of Philadelphia, PA; 22 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Church of God in Christ of Charleston, 3001 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV, Superintendent Bobby Thomas, pastor.
Visitation will begin one hour prior at the church.
Maxine will be laid to rest at Chelten Hills Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA. You may send condolences to the family at www.BarlowBonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with arrangements.