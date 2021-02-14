It is with great sadness the family of MEGAN FARLEY HUGHES announces her passing after a long illness, on Saturday February 6, 2021 at the age of 41 years.
Megan will be lovingly remembered by her son Darrell (DJ) Johnson, parents, John L. Hughes, Jr. and Beth Hughes, her sister, Lindsay (Evan) Tucker, her aunts, Sandy Perrine (Bill) and Cathy Farley. Megan will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephew and extended family and dear friends.
Megan was a graduate of George Washington High School where she loved playing volleyball and afterwards attended Shepard College. Megan had a love for animals, gardening and nature.
A family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the;
Kanawha County Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
The family appreciates your prayers and comforting messages, which may be made at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV has been entrusted with the arrangements.