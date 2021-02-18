MELVIN (WIDOWMAKER) SKEEN, 72 of Charleston died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 due to respiratory failure contributed to Covid. Preceding him in death were his parents Dennie and Anna (Shamblin) Skeen, brothers Thomas Skeen, Michael Skeen and sister Ester M. Skeen.
Mel is survived by his loving wife Belinda Skeen, son Joseph (Sharayah) Skeen, daughter Jenica Skeen Showman, sisters Margaret (Joe) Bolar and Diana (Allen) Arden, five grandchildren and sister in-laws Agnes Skeen and Sharon Skeen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mel graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School class of 66. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran serving in the 101st Airborne. He was President of Dying Breed MC and had served as an officer in several Motorcycle organizations. He loved to play Santa and would hand out gifts from his motorcycle. He was also a diehard WVU football fan.
Due to Covid Mel is being cremated and a Celebration of his life will be held later this summer.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.