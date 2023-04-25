Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
METKEL BELAI passed away April 18, 2023, after a yearlong battle with Leukemia, at his home in Charleston, West Virginia, with loved ones by his side. He was 42 years old.
Born and raised in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, with his two older brothers, he attended Hampton University in Virginia and graduated with a degree in Computer Science. Metkel discovered a lifelong interest in cooking while working his way through college.
In 2009, he moved to West Virginia and worked as a Web Developer at Charleston Area Medical Center. Metkel enjoyed camping, basketball, science fiction, playing cards, and documentaries.
Metkel is survived by his son, Aksum, who brought him the most joy in this world; his loving parents, Belai Ghiorghis and Martha Bemnet; his beloved grandmother, Wubete; his dedicated brothers, Ghiorghis (Helen) Belai and Walta (Alysia) Belai; his adoring nephews, Heyab, Natnael, and Zekarias; his many cousins and friends, and his peculiar cat, Jerry.
Metkel was a friend to many, and he will be sorely missed. He lives on in the hearts of those who cherished his warm friendship, his sage advice, and his keen intelligence.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, West Virginia. Burial will immediately follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston, WV.