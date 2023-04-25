Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
METKEL BELAI passed away April 18, 2023, after a yearlong battle with Leukemia, at his home in Charleston, West Virginia, with loved ones by his side. He was 42 years old.

Born and raised in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, with his two older brothers, he attended Hampton University in Virginia and graduated with a degree in Computer Science. Metkel discovered a lifelong interest in cooking while working his way through college.

