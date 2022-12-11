Thank you for Reading.

MICHAEL ANDREW CAREY, 88, of Charleston, WV, passed away December 5, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Michael was an avid golfer and loved watching and talking football with numerous friends and coworkers. A CPA and former partner in Caruthers and Carey, he spent many years with his work family at Smith, Cochran and Hicks; never retiring.

