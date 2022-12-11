Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
MICHAEL ANDREW CAREY, 88, of Charleston, WV, passed away December 5, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Michael was an avid golfer and loved watching and talking football with numerous friends and coworkers. A CPA and former partner in Caruthers and Carey, he spent many years with his work family at Smith, Cochran and Hicks; never retiring.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Carey; stepson, Jeffrey Hammack, and brothers, Patrick Carey (West Palm Beach, FL) and Timothy Carey (Richmond, VA).
Michael is survived by his wife, Judy Carey; daughter, Regan (Clayton) Thompson of Sycamore, IL; sister, Elaine Carey of Dayton, OH; daughter-in-law, Dreama Hammack of Sumerco, WV; grandson, Michael Thompson, and dear friend, Kathy Helton. Also left behind is his beloved dog, Buttons, who loved nothing more than to snuggle on his lap.
Michael will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Allen and Eileen Carey and Family Endowed Scholarship, care of University of Dayton Advancement, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7056.
Services will be held at a later date.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.