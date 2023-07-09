Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
MICHAEL DOUGLAS MOFFITT, age 31, passed away April 29, 2023. A lifelong resident of Charleston, he was born on November 22, 1991.
Michael graduated from George Washington High School, where he was in the drumline. He was in boy scouts, and enjoyed acting with the Children's Theater in Charleston during his early years. Michael graduated from West Virginia University with a B.S. in economics.
Michael was an NCCO certified crane operator, and a member of the Operating Engineers Local 132. He worked with his family at C&L Construction Company, Inc.
Michael enjoyed playing golf, boating, snowboarding, trips to Lewisburg, Snowshoe, Michigan, and the beach, with his friends. He was an open water and nitrox certified scuba diver. Michael was fortunate to have dived off the coast of Grand Cayman Island, and Turks and Caicos. He especially enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephew.
Michael is survived by his parents, Doug and Rhonda Moffitt; brother, Brian Moffitt, wife Paige; maternal grandfather, Ben Burford; aunts, Joni Burford, Jill Savage, husband Glenn; nieces, Taylor, Teagan, and Tinsley Moffitt; nephew, Grant Moffitt; cousins, Alex and Christopher Mazelon, all of Charleston, WV; cousin, Anthony Mazelon of Washington, DC; and girlfriend, Catherine Lambert Ameli of Charleston, WV.
Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Connie Moffitt, and maternal grandmother, Harriet Burford, all of Charleston, WV.
A reception celebrating the life of Michael will be held on July 15, 2023, at Edgewood Country Club, from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. Please bring pictures and stories of Michael to share with friends and family.
We were given the gift of Michael Douglas for 31 years, and for that, we are grateful.