Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Michael Douglas Moffitt
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

MICHAEL DOUGLAS MOFFITT, age 31, passed away April 29, 2023. A lifelong resident of Charleston, he was born on November 22, 1991.

Michael graduated from George Washington High School, where he was in the drumline. He was in boy scouts, and enjoyed acting with the Children's Theater in Charleston during his early years. Michael graduated from West Virginia University with a B.S. in economics.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you