MICHAEL GRANT JONES, age 49, of Elkview, passed away unexpectedly November 1, 2021. He was born January 1972 in Charleston. He graduated from Capital High School and earned a bachelor's degree in biology from WV State University. Mike was a craftsman by trade, working construction and design for anyone who asked. He was talented in all areas of construction, carpentry and restoration., but he was always teaching himself a new skill. Michael enjoyed working and spending time outdoors, gardening and preserving the fruits of his labor. He had a passion for history and was anxious to share his knowledge with others. He loved antique cars, was an avid sportsman and a black powder enthusiast.
Michael is survived by his parents, Victor and Diana Jones and sister Dawn Christine of Charleston; his son, Jacob Jones of Elkview; and his girlfriend, Trisha Fithian and children Dante and Carissa Grass of Elkview.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 51 Price Hollow Rd. Elkview, WV 25071, where he spent many hours honing his marksmanship. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their fondest memories of Mike.