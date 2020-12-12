Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
MICHAEL MATTHEW (MATT- MATT) PHILLIPS, 33, of Sissonville, WV, passed away unexpectedly December 6, 2020. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.