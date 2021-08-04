Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
MICKEY K. TURNAGE, 57, of Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV. He will be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.

