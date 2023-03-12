Thank you for Reading.

Monty Ray Baker
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
MONTY RAY BAKER, 81, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, died on March 6, 2023, after a short illness. He was born October 13, 1941, in Robinson, Illinois, to Leland Boyd Baker and Wilma Kay (Harris) Baker.

Monty received a bachelor's degree in Geography from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and a master's degree in Library Science from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. For the entirety of his career, Monty was a librarian with the West Virginia Library Commission, Charleston. He began his career traveling throughout the state with the Commission's bookmobile. He worked with the Commission's Regional Alcohol and Drug Awareness Resource (RADAR) program which was part of a national clearinghouse on alcohol and drug prevention, treatment, and recovery. He was instrumental in establishing the Gifts and Exchange program at the Commission and served as its director until he retired.

