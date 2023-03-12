Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
MONTY RAY BAKER, 81, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, died on March 6, 2023, after a short illness. He was born October 13, 1941, in Robinson, Illinois, to Leland Boyd Baker and Wilma Kay (Harris) Baker.
Monty received a bachelor's degree in Geography from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and a master's degree in Library Science from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. For the entirety of his career, Monty was a librarian with the West Virginia Library Commission, Charleston. He began his career traveling throughout the state with the Commission's bookmobile. He worked with the Commission's Regional Alcohol and Drug Awareness Resource (RADAR) program which was part of a national clearinghouse on alcohol and drug prevention, treatment, and recovery. He was instrumental in establishing the Gifts and Exchange program at the Commission and served as its director until he retired.
Monty was a Christian and attended Cross Lanes Bible Church for many years where he was an usher and active on the Missions Committee. He was a supporter of foreign missionaries and participated in a mission trip to the Caribbean Island of Antigua to assist the local Christians in building a church. He also attended Bible Center Church in his later years. Monty strongly believed in the power of prayer and maintained a prayer list that he used every day to pray specifically for family, friends, missionaries, and members of the church congregation.
Monty loved WWII movies, taking flying lessons at Mallory airport, building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, and fishing He had a passion for researching and writing about the Illinois prairies. He was a self-taught bookbinder, and he particularly enjoyed repairing and restoring personal Bibles for people.
Monty was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcena "Marcie" (Wallace) Baker; his daughter Nicole and her husband Allen Weeks; grandchildren Nathaniel "Nate" and Abigail "Abby" Weeks, all of Clemmons, North Carolina. He is also survived by loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
No public service is planned.
