Mrs. Dorothy B. McWatters
MRS. DOROTHY B. McWATTERS, 92, passed away on June 21, 2022, in her apartment at Paramount Senior Living, Ona, WV, under the care of hospice.

She was born on September 9, 1929, in Clarksburg, WV, to the late Armsey and Edith Bartlett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David M. McWatters, Jr.; son, David M. McWatters, III; her brother, Frank Bartlett and his wife, Nancy Bartlett.

