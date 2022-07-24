Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
MRS. DOROTHY B. McWATTERS, 92, passed away on June 21, 2022, in her apartment at Paramount Senior Living, Ona, WV, under the care of hospice.
She was born on September 9, 1929, in Clarksburg, WV, to the late Armsey and Edith Bartlett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David M. McWatters, Jr.; son, David M. McWatters, III; her brother, Frank Bartlett and his wife, Nancy Bartlett.
Surviving are her son, Dr. Terry L. McWatters and wife Cathy of Hurricane, WV; her daughter, Sherry L. McWatters and husband Kirk Boyce of Valley Springs, CA; seven grandchildren: David M. McWatters IV and wife Lacy of Raleigh, NC, Danielle McWatters of Tucker, GA, Ryan McWatters of Fairmont, WV, Dr. Wesley McWatters and wife Alicia of Gainesville, FL, Dr. Brittany McWatters of Columbia, SC, Brandie Boyce Yelland and husband Sam of Pacifica, CA, and Dustin Boyce and wife Mara of Marina, CA; five great-grandchildren: Emerson and Charlyn Yelland of Pacifica, CA, and Sadie, Ella and Lily Boyce of Marina, CA, and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy attended Marshall University for her associate's degree and received her bachelor's degree from West Virginia State University. She was a teacher at J.E. Robins Elementary for twenty-one years. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dorothy's name to the West Virginia Chapter of Alzheimer's Association at 1601 Second Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387 or online atwww.alz.org/wv or to the Property Board of Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301.