NEWTON H. RICE, 91, of Charleston, WV, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV. The body will be cremated. No services are being held at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
