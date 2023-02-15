Thank you for Reading.

Nick Winowich
Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
NICK WINOWICH, longtime resident of Charleston, WV, died Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023, surrounded by family; he was 100 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Natalie Winowich; his siblings, Dorothy Milkovich, Martha Saftner, and Milo Winowich; his children, Nancy Radtke (Bill), Nicholas Winowich (Joy), and David Winowich (Shelly); six grandchildren, Nicholas Radtke (Emily), Jacob Winowich (Aly), Timothy Winowich, Abigail Garrett Winowich (Matt), Lauren Lane (Spencer), and Brian Winowich; six great-grandchildren, Simone, Theia, and Jasper Lane, William and Ellie Radtke, and Milo Winowich; three step children, Alan Mendeloff (Susan), Lynn Hicks (Phil), and Daniel Mendeloff; and by his granddaughter, Lola Mendeloff (Corey).

