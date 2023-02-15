Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
NICK WINOWICH, longtime resident of Charleston, WV, died Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023, surrounded by family; he was 100 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Natalie Winowich; his siblings, Dorothy Milkovich, Martha Saftner, and Milo Winowich; his children, Nancy Radtke (Bill), Nicholas Winowich (Joy), and David Winowich (Shelly); six grandchildren, Nicholas Radtke (Emily), Jacob Winowich (Aly), Timothy Winowich, Abigail Garrett Winowich (Matt), Lauren Lane (Spencer), and Brian Winowich; six great-grandchildren, Simone, Theia, and Jasper Lane, William and Ellie Radtke, and Milo Winowich; three step children, Alan Mendeloff (Susan), Lynn Hicks (Phil), and Daniel Mendeloff; and by his granddaughter, Lola Mendeloff (Corey).
Nick was a kind, loving, generous brother, husband, father, neighbor, and citizen, active in his church and community. He was a WWII vet, a retired director of the Kanawha County Public Library, and a longtime high school and college track and field official. He loved to read, travel, play tennis, and tell stories. He told stories so well that his children and grandchildren love to retell them themselves.
Nick grew up on the south side of Pittsburgh, PA, the oldest child of Serbian immigrants, Mile and Mildred Vujnovich. He served as a navigator/radio operator in the 4th Armored Division, from shortly after D-Day until after the war. He graduated from Bethany College in 1949 with a BA in history, attending on the GI Bill of Rights. He and his first wife, Ruth Ellen Flemming Winowich (1927-1977), met as freshmen in Religion 101, and married shortly after graduation. After he completed a Master's in Library Science at the University of Pittsburgh, they settled in McKeesport, PA, moving to Charleston, WV, in 1956.
Nick considered himself to be a very lucky man. He will be lovingly remembered by many for a long time.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston, WV.
Visitation will begin 30 minutes prior to services.
He will be buried at Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, friends might consider a donation to one of his favorite charities: WV Public Radio, Bethany College, or WV State University.