NOEL L. WILSON passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 22, 2020, in CAMC at the age of 73, with his partner of 30 years, Carol, by his side. He was born December 24, 1946, in Oak Hill, WV, to the late Elmer and Hattie Bell Wilson.
Noel retired from Bayer after 45 years of service as a Control Systems Specialist. He was experienced in maintenance/trouble shooting of electronic instrumentation analyzer systems. He obtained an Associate of Science degree from Electronics Technology, Daytona Beach College, in 1966.
Noel was a wonderful musician who was a member in many bands on the east coast playing all types of music throughout his lifetime. He mastered many instruments including guitar, keyboards, harmonica, bass, fiddle, drums and many more. He wrote and recorded his music in his own studio. He lived for his music and his cars. He has a lot of special friends from his music world.
Noel was predeceased by his parents, Elmer Jennings Wilson and Hattie Bell Leighton-Wilson.
Along with his soulmate, Carol Harless, Noel leaves behind two children, his son, Randy Wilson of Charleston, WV, and his daughter, Chelsea Holcomb of Kingsland, GA, and a sister, Rebecca Von Bechmann of Forest, VA.
Upon his request, he will be cremated and there will be no service. There may be a memorial service at a later date involving his band family. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.