Norlander Aldenvern Dean Sr.

NORLANDER ALDENVERN (AL) DEAN SR., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was born in Logan, West Virginia on December 14, 1970, to the late Ruby Dean Harris & the late David Crump.
He was an employee of NFI Corporation and an Entrepreneur of two businesses. He was a member of Faith Assembly Church, Rock Hill, SC. In the early 2000's Al became a licensed minister and was later elevated to Elder. He enjoyed sharing the word of God with anyone he encountered. Al also loved to make you laugh and was a comedian in his own right. He was known to break out in a song at any time but knew no words but kept on singing.
Al was a graduate of the first class of Capital High School in 1990 where he participated in three sports basketball, football, and track. Football was his favorite sport of all and he was a Dallas Cowboy Fan for life. His love for the game carried to the football field where he conquered the big green turf with his brothers. He was known to be "Unstoppable" and led his team to an undefeated championship season. His High School football season from Charleston High to Capital High was simply amazing. Al attended Marshall University and West Virginia State University. He played Semi Professional football for West Virginia Lightening helping them win a championship and also played for Pennsylvania Piranhas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, the late Ivory and Oswald Dean, stepdad Albert "Junebug" Harris and nephew Daniel "PJ" Lymon.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years Anise "Cola" Dean of Rock Hill, SC. He has 3 daughters and 3 sons: Alexa Nache' Peoples of Greensboro, NC, Norlander Al Dean Jr, of Burlington, NC, Cody Gibson and Mondrell Dean of Charleston, WV, two stepdaughters Tanise and Bianca Barnett of Charlotte, NC. He has 3 sisters and 3 brothers: Ivory Rose of Charleston, WV, Symintha Phillips of Dallas, Texas, Angela Jones of Columbus, Ohio, Jerome (Lisa) Dean of Dayton, Ohio, Alfego (Paula) Dean, and Ernest Dean of Charleston, WV. A host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at The First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury, Street, Charleston, WV. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
