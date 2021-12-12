Thank you for Reading.

Opal Kathern Walter
OPAL KATHERN WALTER, 69, of Charleston, WV peacefully passed away December 9, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Pinkston; daughter, Brittany Walter of Los Angeles, CA; stepdaughter, Kristen Ruhlin; and grandsons, Bastain & Ellis also of Los Angeles.

She was employed by Assured Partners and was the former owner of Insurance Specialists.

She was a devout Christian, avid golfer, and lover of life. She touched the hearts and souls of all she met and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of her life service will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Bible Center Church, South Ridge Campus, South Chas., WV.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive. South Charleston, WV 25314 www.biblecenterchurch.com.

You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

