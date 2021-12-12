Opal Kathern Walter Dec 12, 2021 52 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website OPAL KATHERN WALTER, 69, of Charleston, WV peacefully passed away December 9, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Pinkston; daughter, Brittany Walter of Los Angeles, CA; stepdaughter, Kristen Ruhlin; and grandsons, Bastain & Ellis also of Los Angeles.She was employed by Assured Partners and was the former owner of Insurance Specialists.She was a devout Christian, avid golfer, and lover of life. She touched the hearts and souls of all she met and will be dearly missed.A Celebration of her life service will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Bible Center Church, South Ridge Campus, South Chas., WV.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive. South Charleston, WV 25314 www.biblecenterchurch.com.You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.comBarlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Kathern Opal Jeweller's Art Brittany Walter Bastain Kenneth Pinkston Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kelly Dawn Hudson Eva Young Fisher Orman B. (Pete) Meadows Jr Mark Williams Blood Brenda K. Crowder Carol Ann McGhee Totten Joyce Clark Mary Francis Ward Lola Irene Burford Blank Glenda Jean Graley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 12, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society