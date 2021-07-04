ORITA BONNETT, of South Charleston, WV, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV, with visitation one hour prior to service. Full obituary will be published at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall. com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
