Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

ORITA BONNETT, of South Charleston, WV, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV, with visitation one hour prior to service. Full obituary will be published at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall. com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you