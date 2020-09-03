PAMELA JANE ROMINE GILBERT, 66, of Clendenin, WV, passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2020, surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren after her battle with cancer. She was born on May 26, 1954, to Warren Duane and Virginia Mae Romine.
Pam was an amazing mother and grandmother who lived for her children and grandchildren. She was a 20-year volunteer with Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, enjoyed crafting, quilting, bowling, and spending time with her family.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Duane and Virginia Mae Romine, brothers Paul and Jerry Romine, sister Phyllis Jean Ramsey, former father-in-law Charles Gilbert, and her beloved Yorkie, Keira.
She is survived by her daughters, Amber (Kenny) Osborne of Clendenin and Ashley (Steven) Brown of Huntington; her grandchildren whom she loved so very much: Brianna, Abigail, Korey, and Danielle Osborne of Clendenin; brother Thomas (Elsie) Romine of Charleston; former mother-in law, Opal Juanita Gilbert, former sister-in law, Lucinda (Charlie) Rollins both of Winfield with whom she continued a close relationship; her beloved cats, Benji and Oliver, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Per her wishes, there will not be a service, and she has chosen to be cremated.
You may leave condolences on their website: https://www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium will be handling arrangements.