PARKER KIRWIN SMITH, JR., 88, of Charleston, WV, died at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston, after a long illness. He was born on March 9, 1932, in New York City. Parker was a graduate of Washington & Lee University, Lexington, VA, and received his MBA from the University of Charleston.
Parker was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in the Pacific. He was a longtime resident of Charleston and was the District Data Processing Manager for C & P, Bell Atlantic and then Verizon telephone companies. In Charleston, he was a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Parker also served as Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, Buckskin Council. He was a member of the Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors. He was active in the Exchange Club and Charleston Chamber Music Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Parker K. Smith, Sr., and Erna Louise Smith, and his wife of 58 years, Audrey Raymond Smith.
Parker is survived by his sons, S.F. Raymond Smith of Charleston and Parker Kirwin Smith, III, of Fishers, IN; daughter-in-law, Marjorie Sparks of Fishers, IN; grandson, Daniel Joseph Smith of Portland, OR; Barbara Elaine Olsen, Daniel's mother; Diane L. Thorpe: and a host of cousins and godchildren.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday. April 22, 2023, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston, with Rev. Chris Thompson officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church courtyard columbarium.
In lieu of flowers - the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of Parker to: Boy Scouts of America, Buckskin Council, 2829 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25311 and/or St. John's Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301.