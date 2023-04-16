Thank you for Reading.

Parker Kirwin Smith Jr.
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

PARKER KIRWIN SMITH, JR., 88, of Charleston, WV, died at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston, after a long illness. He was born on March 9, 1932, in New York City. Parker was a graduate of Washington & Lee University, Lexington, VA, and received his MBA from the University of Charleston.

Parker was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in the Pacific. He was a longtime resident of Charleston and was the District Data Processing Manager for C & P, Bell Atlantic and then Verizon telephone companies. In Charleston, he was a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Parker also served as Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, Buckskin Council. He was a member of the Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors. He was active in the Exchange Club and Charleston Chamber Music Society.

Tags

Recommended for you