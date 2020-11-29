PATRICIA A. ARBOGAST, 86, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, November 21sth at Sweetbriar Assisted living under the care of Hospice Care, Charleston, WV. Her family was able to spend time with her and say their final goodbyes.
Born February 5, 1934 in Peoria, Ill. Patricia was daughter of the late Joseph M. Kelly and Anne (O'Connell) Kelly. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady and attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria Illinois. She was a secretary to the editor-manager of the Register, an official publication of the Diocese of Peoria. Once married, Pat became a full-time wife and mother.
Pat or "Trish" as she was called, had a rich and full life with many family and friends. She loved the beach, loved her animals and loved to have fun. She had a great sense of humor, even during the most trying times. She always encouraged her children and her grandchildren to follow their dreams and to be independent. However, she was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Patricia will live on in the hearts of many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anne Kelly, first husband, Glenn J Ware, second husband, Raymond D. Arbogast, and two brothers, John and James Kelly.
Pat is survived by; Michelle Ware of Dunbar, Kelly (Angie) Ware of Houston, Texas, Dan (Barb) Ware of Huntington, WV, Jeanne (Matt) Yohn of Pittsburgh, PA and Amy Ware of Hurricane, WV, Cathy Hollis of North Myrtle Beach, N.C., and Michael (Lea Ann) Arbogast of St. Albans; 13 Grandchildren, 3 Great grandchildren; and two sisters Mary Donlan of Peoria and Josie Court of Phoenix, AZ.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sweetbriar Assisted Living and Hospice Care. The dedication and support to our family has been unmeasurable, particularly during the pandemic.
Patricia last wishes were to donate her body to science at Marshall University - Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Unfortunately, those wishes were not able to be carried out due to end of life complications. There will be a private family celebration of Patricia's life to be held at a future date.
Memorials in Patricia's memory can be made to: HospiceCare.WV.org or to The Human Gift Registry, Department of Biomedical Sciences Marshall University, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, One John Marshall Drive, Huntington.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.