PATRICIA PATTI CARNEMOLLA left us on Saturday morning, January 2, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Born on June 19, 1945, in St. Louis, MO, to Edgar and Martha Tonnsen, she was the first of their three daughters, and is survived by her sisters, Carol Tonnsen and Nancy Hulfachor. She was the loving mother to Nick Bequette, Laura Demarco, Tony Bequette (Lori) and Teddy Bequette. Patti's family doubled in size after she met the love of her life, Reggie Carnemolla, while working at the Marriott Pavilion Hotel in downtown St. Louis. They were married in 1987 and his children, Linda Nebrig (Brad), John Carnemolla (Leslie), Robert Carnemolla (Susan) and Mike Carnemolla (Cathy) added four more for her to love. Along with cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren, Patti is also survived by countless friends in which she considered family. In 1989, they moved to Charleston, WV, where she wasted little time in involving herself in the community. The list of organizations and charities include the Newcomer's Club, The March of Dimes Chef's Auction benefiting the care of neonatal babies, Thomas Hospital Foundation Chicks for Charities and served on the Gala and golf tournament fundraiser committees. The American Heart Association heart fund. The Belmont Garden Club, Symphony Sunday and The West Virginia Symphony League, serving in various positions, including president in 1999-2000. She initiated and was the driving force behind the four-year run of their hugely successful Dancing with the Stars event, even convincing then Governor Joe Manchin and his wife to open the inaugural year with a ballroom dance.
Nothing brought more joy to Patti than the smiles and laughter of her grandchildren: Alex, Shelby, Hayley, Nick, Devin, Brandon, Vince, Kaitlyn, Reggie, Isabella, Giovanni, Evan and Ryan.
Patti had a true lust for life and could find enjoyment in the simplest of things. She relished in road trips and traveling to new places, Thanksgiving night board games, sporting events of her kids and grandkids, poolside margaritas, Bunko nights in St. Louis with family and lifelong friends, girl night pajama parties, movie popcorn, shopping for unnecessities, group Facetimes, dinners at round tables so she could see everyone, planning vacations and watching the waves roll in on the beaches of Hilton Head Island. But, she was never more happy than when she was surrounded by family. Patti taught all of her children the importance of keeping close to the ones you love. She laid out the perfect blueprint of how to live life to its fullest that we all strive to replicate.
Patti had only one wish for after she passed. She wanted a party. A celebration of her life will happen this summer. Stay tuned!
Reggie and the family would like to thank the doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center in Winston-Salem for their extraordinary care of Patti. Dr. Jeffrey Petty and Dr. Christina Kramer and Dr. Roy Strowd II and their associates took amazing care of her over the last three years.
Gifts in memory of Patti, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by making a check out to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and mailed to P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Please include a note or memo that your gift is in loving memory of Patti and your gift will be directed to The Discovery Fund at the Cancer Center to support leading-edge cancer research. Online gifts can be made here: https://www.wakehealth.edu/giving.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life for Patti at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 mask are mandatory and social distancing must be considered. For those unable to attend the service live streaming will be made available.
