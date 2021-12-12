Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
PATRICIA LEE CANTRELL, born January 24, 1949 passed away November 18, 2021 at her home in Charleston, WV.
Patricia was a member of the Dallas Texas Fire Department where she served as an Arson Investigator and received her Basic Training in the United States Air Force was in the Dallas Texas Air National Guard from 1973 to 1991 before transferring to the West Virginia Air National Guard in 1992, duties included Education Training Craftsman and Chaplin Service Support she received many decorations and medals (17) before retiring as a Master Sargent in 2004. She was the District 5 Trustee and VFW Post 4768 Alum Creek past Post Commander and Service Officer.
She was a member of The Moon and Stars Quilters Guild, The Kanawha Valley Quilters Guild, was very active in local politics and had an unsurpassed love for animals. Patricia lived a very broad and eclectic life.
She will be remembered by all who met her and dearly missed by those who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Horton and Florence M. (Campbell) Horton; and husband Paul James Cantrell.
She is survived by her stepdaughter Tara Cantrell of Barboursville; in-laws Joe and Sue Cantrell of St. Albans; niece Jody Agosti of St. Albans; and nephew Scott Cantrell of Nitro.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV. Burial will follow at Kinnard State Veteran's Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with military honors, military rights preformed by VFW Post 4768.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.