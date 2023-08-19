Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
PATRICIA MERRYMAN FIDLER, age 96, of Charleston, formerly of Sistersville and Parkersburg, West Virginia, was reunited in Heaven with her husband Dan Fidler on August 5, 2023, after a short illness.
She was born in Sistersville, where she was educated in the public schools and grew up through the hardships of the Depression and World War II. She continued her education at West Virginia Wesleyan College, where she met Danny O. Fidler. They were happily married for 62 years. Patricia was a stay-at-home mother, raising their four sons, Dr. Michael O. Fidler, Charleston; David M. Fidler, Mineral, Virginia; Timothy A. Fidler, Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Mark D. Fidler, Cleveland, Tennessee.
She was an active participant in church work throughout her entire life, serving as a member of Presbyterian, Baptist, and Methodist congregations. Most recently she attended the Bible Center Church in Charleston. Her church work included being an ordained elder, a member of the Altar Guild, and various church Women's Circles. She was blessed with a fine singing voice, and performed through much of her life since childhood in schools, church choirs, WWII memorial services, and the West Virginia Wesleyan Choir.
She served as a Pastoral Care volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital in Parkersburg, and was a member of the Women's Clubs of Parkersburg, Charleston, The Hague and Rotterdam, Holland. The Child Guidance Club of Parkersburg elected her Mother of the Year. She was also a friend to animals, and enjoyed evenings on the porch listening to the "night sounds" with her late husband.
A highlight of her life with her husband was their opportunity to live a total of six years in the Netherlands. Together they experienced new countries, customs, and cultures. It was an unexpected and unforgettable time for them.
Her husband, her mother Pearl Eaton Merryman, father Delbert M. Merryman, sister Agnes M. Wilson, and her beloved grandfather and grandmother, Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Eaton, preceded her in death. Her sons, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren survive her, as does her nephew Steve Wilson and wife Jane of Sea Ranch, California.
The family wishes to thank HospiceCare WV/Charleston Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care in her final days.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Patricia suggested donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital System, the Union Mission, the Kanawha/Charleston Animal Shelter, or HospiceCare WV, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.