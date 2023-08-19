Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Patricia Merryman Fidler
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

PATRICIA MERRYMAN FIDLER, age 96, of Charleston, formerly of Sistersville and Parkersburg, West Virginia, was reunited in Heaven with her husband Dan Fidler on August 5, 2023, after a short illness.

She was born in Sistersville, where she was educated in the public schools and grew up through the hardships of the Depression and World War II. She continued her education at West Virginia Wesleyan College, where she met Danny O. Fidler. They were happily married for 62 years. Patricia was a stay-at-home mother, raising their four sons, Dr. Michael O. Fidler, Charleston; David M. Fidler, Mineral, Virginia; Timothy A. Fidler, Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Mark D. Fidler, Cleveland, Tennessee.

